Nasdaq 100: Short-Term Bullish Trend Remains Intact Above 24,535 Key Support

Key takeaways

Bullish momentum intact above 24,535 key support despite recent profit-taking in mega-cap tech stocks.

AI-driven optimism continues to fuel upside, supported by massive investments from Nvidia and Oracle into OpenAI.

Positive market breadth as more Nasdaq 100 stocks are trading above 20- and 50-day moving averages.

Next resistance zones at 24,890, 25,010/25,100, and 25,160/25,270.

The price actions of the US Nasdaq 100 CFD Index (a proxy of the Nasdaq 100 futures) have continued to soar and have printed three consecutive fresh all-time high closing highs since 18 September 2025.

The recent bout of risk-on behaviour has been attributed to the AI-driven productivity narrative embraced on Wall Street. AI juggernaut Nvidia has announced $100 billion worth of investments into OpenAI to support new data centres and other artificial intelligence infrastructure. Interestingly, this latest significant AI-related deal came after Oracle surprised Wall Street last week with a whopping $300 billion deal with OpenAI.

On Wednesday, 23 September 2025, the major US stock indices pulled back as profit-taking emerged in mega-cap technology names. The Nasdaq 100 led the decline, slipping -0.7%, while the S&P 500 lost -0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and small-cap Russell 2000 fared relatively better, each easing -0.2%.

Is this the start of a deeper, multi-week corrective decline for the US Nasdaq 100 CFD Index? Let’s break it down accordingly to its latest technical analysis elements, short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days), and relevant short-term key levels to watch.

Fig. 1: US Nasdaq 100 CFD Index minor trend as of 24 Sep 2025 (Source: TradingView)

Fig. 2: Market breadth of Nasdaq 100 (% of stocks above 20-day/50-day MA) & relative performance of equal-weighted S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary sector ETF against equal-weighted S&P 500 Consumer Staples sector ETF as of 23 Sep 2025 (Source: TradingView)

Preferred trend bias (1-3 days)

The short-term minor uptrend phase of the US Nasdaq 100 CFD Index remains intact from the 2 September 2025 low of 22,979.

Bullish bias above 24,535 short-term pivotal support for the next intermediate resistances to come in at 24,890, 25,010/25,100, and 25,160/25,270 (Fibonacci extension cluster) (see Fig. 1).

Key elements

The price actions of the US Nasdaq 100 CFD Index have continued to trade above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages. These observations support a short-term and medium-term uptrend phase for the US Nasdaq 100 CFD Index (see Fig.1).

The lower boundary of the minor ascending channel of the US Nasdaq 100 CFD Index confluences closely with the 24,535 short-term pivotal support (see Fig.1).

The hourly RSI momentum indicator has just exited from its oversold region (below the 30 level), which indicates that yesterday’s bearish momentum has eased (see Fig.1).

Market breadth remains positive in the Nasdaq 100 as the percentage of Nasdaq 100 component stocks trading above their respective 20-day and 50-day moving averages has increased steadily from 2 September 2025 to 23 September 2025 (% of stocks above 20-day moving averages jumped from 37% to 52%, and % of stocks above 50-day moving averages increased from 41% to 50% (see Fig.2).

The higher beta equal-weighted S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary sector ETF has continued to outperform the defensive-oriented equal-weighted S&P 500 Consumer Staples sector ETF. This observation supports a bullish reversal scenario in the US Nasdaq 100 CFD Index (see Fig.2).

Alternative trend bias (1 to 3 days)

Failure to hold at the 24,535 key short-term support on the US Nasdaq100 CFD Index jeopardises its short-term minor uptrend phase to open scope for a deeper minor corrective decline sequence towards the next intermediate supports at 24,305 and 24,140/24,050 (also the rising 20-day moving average) (see Fig. 1).