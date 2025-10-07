USD/JPY Analysis: Yen Weakens to Two-Month Low

As the USD/JPY chart shows, the Japanese yen has weakened sharply at the start of this week. Trading opened with a bullish gap, and today the exchange rate has risen to ¥150.65 per US dollar.

The yen’s decline followed the recent election, during which Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected Sanae Takaichi as its new leader, paving the way for her to become the next prime minister. According to Reuters, Takaichi supports the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics” strategy, which focuses on stimulating the economy through aggressive spending and ultra-loose monetary policy.

Technical Analysis of the USD/JPY Chart

The political factor has led to a sequence of higher highs and higher lows (A→B→C→D) on the chart – and it is already evident that the next peak, E, will form above the previous one. This suggests that the USD/JPY market has entered an upward trend following a flat phase that was particularly pronounced in August.

At the same time:

→ The A low has a long lower shadow, and the D low shows signs of a double-bottom pattern, indicating strong demand.

→ The ¥149 level may serve as support going forward, marking the edge of the gap.

→ The price has broken above the key psychological level of ¥150 per dollar.

→ These reversal points justify constructing an ascending channel (shown in blue).

The chart highlights the dominance of demand, as the price remains:

→ In the upper half of the channel;

→ Above a curved support line – trajectories of this kind often appear after strong market impulses.

Given the above, it is reasonable to assume that:

→ The USD/JPY rate may continue its upward movement;

→ However, bullish momentum is weakening, as suggested by the potential bearish divergence on the RSI indicator.

It is worth noting that in February and March, the price reversed several times near ¥151 per dollar, which may act as significant resistance – adding weight to the possibility of a corrective move in USD/JPY, perhaps towards the median of the current channel.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.