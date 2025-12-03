Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Retreats to $4,205 on Profit-Taking; US Data Hints at December Rate Cut

Falling to $4,205, down 0.63%, gold pricing has retraced from recent highs in today’s trading.

Having recently painted new six-week highs, rallying from support at $4,056, downside in today’s session can be considered primarily technical profit-taking.

While the fundamental footing for precious metals remains firm, recent US data, particularly in the US labour market, continues to add to the dovish narrative, bolstering metal pricing.

What’s next for gold?

Gold (XAU/USD): Key takeaways 02/12/2025

Fair to say, recent gold upside comes almost entirely from developments around the Federal Reserve, with commentary suggesting an increasingly dovish stance ahead of their December decision

Particularly regarding recent US labour data, made worse by a ninth consecutive decline in industrial activity confirmed in yesterday’s US Manufacturing PMI report, the case for rate cuts is growing, benefiting gold pricing

Otherwise, the running for the next Chair of the Federal Reserve, the likely installation of a more Trump-aligned candidate, and the associated expectations of rate cuts, are further boosting the current rally

Gold (XAU/USD): Dovish Fed tilt in ascendancy

I usually write about precious metal markets once a week or so, and seven days ago, I mentioned that something of a ‘dovish U-turn’ was currently underway, offering a new lease of life to recent gold upside.

Since then, not only has gold price continued to rise by over 2%, but the dovish narrative also appears to be expanding, owing to recent US economic data. This is no coincidence, of course – the two variables are inextricably linked.

As ever, let’s dive into some of the macroeconomic themes, but fair warning: this is going to be Federal Reserve-heavy.

Gold (XAU/USD) vs Silver (XAG/USD), D1, OANDA, TradingView, 02/12/2025

Gold (XAU/USD): Fundamental Analysis 02/12/2025

Policymakers Daly and Waller further dovish Fed narrative:

It seems like yesterday that I was not only writing, but also appearing on the Market Insights Podcast, commenting on the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut rates in October, with the obvious question being if a third consecutive cut would follow in December.

While it would be fair to say that markets anticipate rate cuts to come, the speed at which their easing cycle would continue was, of course, the $1,000,000 question.

And by most accounts, the answer was a resounding yes, with many expecting a third 25 basis point cut would conclude 2025, leaving the target rate at 3.50-3.75%, its lowest level since late 2022.

Since then, however, a growing hawkish sentiment emerged from the Federal Reserve, with odds of a December rate cut falling to less than ~50%, in line with policymaker commentary.

At the time, Powell had previously cautioned markets on the assumption that cuts would continue thick and fast, and it seemed the markets were starting to believe that the December decision would be his chance to stand his ground, especially with a handsome beat to consensus for September’s NFP.

In hindsight, however, this was the peak of the hawkish narrative, with what’s happened since signifying one of the most contested periods of monetary policy stance that I can remember.

What started with Fed Williams, who made some dovish commentary speaking at a central bank conference in Chile, has continued with further dovish remarks from Daly and Waller, who have both cited the labour market as a larger priority than inflation, at least for now, with the latter generally trending lower.

CME FedWatch, 02/12/2025

The result, as seen above, is a return to the same level of conviction seen directly after the October interest rate decision, with markets predicting an 89.0% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in December and rates remaining unchanged in January.

While markets have seemingly come full circle on monetary policy expectations, the notion of lower interest rates directly benefits gold, which explains, in no small part, recent upside.

US economic data to support rate cut notions

Positives

The most recent NFP reading, and the last report before the Fed’s December decision, showed jobs added for September handsomely surpassed expectations, at +119,000 vs +50,000 expected

Negatives

NFP numbers for both July and August were revised lower in the September report, with +33,000 less jobs added to the US economy than previously expected#

NFP number for both July and August were historically low when compared to previous years

Unemployment is rising, up 4.3% to 4.4% August to September

The astute amongst you will realise that the negatives far outweigh the positives.

While September’s result somewhat vindicated the previous hawkish stance of the Federal Reserve, it appears that, over time, the markets have become less convinced about the US labour market, alongside key Fed policymakers.

While it would be a challenging task to use three-month-old data in a decision to maintain rates, the real kicker is that inflation appears to be under control at 2.1%, removing the primary justification for rates being so historically high in the first place.

As a personal aside, it’s interesting to see that, despite the most significant labour data remaining unchanged, markets have been able to carve two separate narratives, using the same data to support both a hawkish or dovish stance – myself included.

With that said, nothing in the market is black and white, although the Fed’s opinion is the one that matters.

As such, the current angle on the US labour market adds to expectations for lower rates in December, boosting gold pricing.

Gold (XAU/USD): Technical Analysis 02/12/2025

XAU/USD: Daily (D1) chart analysis:

Gold (XAU/USD), D1, OANDA, TradingView, 02/12/2025

While the above paints a rosy picture for gold, it would be remiss not to mention that price has fallen somewhat in today’s trading, likely owing to technical profit-taking, albeit having recovered losses from earlier in the session.

I would be comfortable saying, however, that gold remains well supported both technically and fundamentally, with previous highs of $4,202 acting as the closest level of support.

Otherwise, and to the upside, our previous target of $4,240 has been met, with the price forming a pin bar to represent resistance.

To the upside, our next target is, of course, all-time highs; however, traders should be aware of the impending reduction in volatility due to the holiday season.

Price targets and support/resistance levels: