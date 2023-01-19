Australia employment down -14.6k in Dec, unemployment rate unchanged at 3.5%

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia employment declined -14.6k in December, much worse than expectation of 21.2k growth. Full-time jobs rose 17.6k while part-time jobs fell -32.2k. Unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.5%. Participation rate dropped -0.2% to 66.6%. Monthly hours worked dropped -0.5%.

Lauren Ford, head of labour statistics at the ABS, said: “The falls in employment and hours worked in December followed strong growth through 2022, with an annual employment growth rate of 3.4 per cent and hours worked increasing by 3.2 per cent.

“The strong employment growth through 2022, along with high participation and low unemployment, continues to reflect a tight labour market.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“In December, we saw the number of people working reduced hours due to illness increasing by 86,000 to 606,000, which is over 50 per cent higher than we would usually see at this time of the year.”

Full release here.