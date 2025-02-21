Fri, Feb 21, 2025 @ 13:21 GMT
USD/JPY Recovers After Dropping Below 150 Yen per Dollar

FXOpen
By FXOpen

As the USD/JPY chart shows:

→ Yesterday, the pair fell below the psychological level of 150 yen per dollar.

→ However, today it staged a strong recovery, rising back above this level.

The yen weakened following the release of Japan’s inflation data. According to Forex Factory, the National Core CPI increased by 3.2% year-over-year (forecast: 3.1%, previous: 3.0%).

According to Reuters:

→ The 19-month high in CPI strengthens expectations of further interest rate hikes in Japan.

→ The yen is weakening as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda stated that the central bank may step up government bond purchases if long-term interest rates rise.

Can USD/JPY Continue to Rise?

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

On 12th February, we noted that key highs and lows over the past three months formed an ascending channel, with the 154 yen per dollar level acting as a resistance barrier.

Indeed, since then, bulls have failed to sustain levels above 154 yen per dollar (as indicated by the arrow), leading to a decline below the lower boundary of the blue channel after a brief rebound on 18th February.

As a result, the former support at the lower boundary of the blue channel may now act as resistance around 151.3 yen per dollar, reinforcing the relevance of the descending channel (marked in red).

The trajectory of USD/JPY today could be significantly influenced by the release of the US Flash Manufacturing PMI and Flash Services PMI indices at 16:45 GMT+2.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders.

Learn Forex Trading

