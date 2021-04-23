Fri, Apr 23, 2021 @ 06:09 GMT
Home Live Comments Japan PMI manufacturing rose to 53.3, highest since Apr 2018

Japan PMI manufacturing rose to 53.3, highest since Apr 2018

By ActionForex.com

Japan PMI Manufacturing rose to 53.3 in April up from 52.7, above expectation of 53.1. That’s the strongest reading since April 2018. PMI Services was unchanged at 48.3. PMI Composite ticked up from 49.9 to 50.2, returned to expansion for the first time since January 2020.

Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit, said: “While some Japanese private sector businesses noted that a resurgence in COVID-19 cases could dampen prospects in the second quarter of the year, firms remained optimistic that overall business activity would improve in the coming 12 months. That said, there is concern the impact of the pandemic will be prolonged further.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

How to Trade Using Oscillators

How to Develop a Trading Plan

Using Fibonacci Levels in Your Trading

Basic Market Structure

Including Fundamental Analysis In Your Trading

Moving Averages Explained

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.