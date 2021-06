New Zealand goods exports rose NZD 461m, or 8.5% yoy, to NZD 5.9B in May. Goods imports rose NZD 1.3B, or 31% yoy, to NZD 5.4B. Trade surplus came in at NZD 469m, up from NZD 414m.

Imports from all top trading partners were up, including China (+9.4% yoy), EU (+28% yoy), Australia (+23% yoy), USA (+34% yoy), and Japan (+103% yoy. Exports to all top trading partners were up expect Australia, including China (+25% yoy), Australia (-13% yoy), USA (+11% yoy), EU (+22% yoy), and Japan (+3.5% yoy).

Full release here.