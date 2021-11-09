Fed Powell attentive to disparities in labor market, not just headline numbers

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said defining maximum employment as a broad and inclusive goal recognizes that “a strong labor market delivers broad-reaching benefits and extends those benefits in particular to low- and moderate-income communities”.

“While monetary policy does not target any particular group of people, when we assess whether we are at maximum employment, we purposely look at a wide range of indicators, and we are attentive to disparities in the labor market, rather than just the headline numbers,” he added.

Full speech here.

