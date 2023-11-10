NZ BNZ PMI fell to 42.5, manufacturing downturn reaches lowest point since 2009

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

October has marked a significant downturn for New Zealand’s manufacturing sector, with BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index plummeting from 45.1 to 42.5. This figure not only represents the fifth consecutive month of declining activity but also stands as the lowest activity level for a month unaffected by COVID-19 restrictions since May 2009, deeply underscoring the sector’s distress.

Delving into the components, the bleak picture becomes clearer: Production has taken a hit, sliding down from 44.3 to 41.5, and employment in the sector is also suffering, with a drop from 45.1 to 43.3. New orders barely held ground, marginally decreasing from 44.8 to 44.1. A significant retreat was seen in finished stocks, which contracted from 51.2 to 45.7, and deliveries were also on the downturn from 44.3 to 42.9.

Amidst these figures, the voice of the industry has tilted towards concern, with 65.1% of comments categorized as negative, albeit slightly less pessimistic than previous months, at 68.8% in September and 66.7% in August.

BNZ Senior Economist, Doug Steel, highlighted the potential ramifications for the broader economy: “Today’s PMI is not a good look for GDP and employment growth,” he noted. With the current forecasts including a downturn in manufacturing for the latter half of 2023, Steel warned, “There’s a chance that decline is bigger than we think, if the PMI does not bounce in the final months of the year.”

