Australia's NAB business confidence and conditions decline, signaling continued soft growth

Australia’s NAB business confidence and conditions decline, signaling continued soft growth

Australia NAB Business Confidence fell from -3 to -9 in November. Business Conditions fell from 13 to 9. Trading conditions fell from 19 to 13. Profitability conditions fell from 11 to 6. Employment conditions were unchanged at 8.

NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster remarked, “Both confidence and conditions declined in the month and after a period of relative stability through mid-2023 appear to be softening further.” He pointed out that, excluding the pandemic period, business confidence is at its weakest since around 2012. This was a time characterized by significantly weaker conditions and slowing growth in advanced economies.

Despite these declines, Oster noted that business conditions remain above average, reflecting their strong starting point. He emphasized the importance of monitoring whether this drop in confidence continues and if a trend develops in business conditions. For the moment, these indicators suggest “ongoing soft growth in Q4”.

