Wed, Jan 24, 2024 @ 06:44 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsAustralia's PMI manufacturing Hits 11-month high, services Lagging

Australia’s PMI manufacturing Hits 11-month high, services Lagging

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Australia PMI Manufacturing rose from 47.6 to 50.3 in January, back in expansion, and a 11-month high. PMI Services rose slightly from 47.1 to 47.9, a 3-month high. PMI Composite rose from 46.9 to 48.1, a 4-month high, but still in contraction.

Warren Hogan, Chief Economic Advisor at Judo Bank noted the PMI data indicates a that the economy remains on RBA’s “narrow path” for soft landing. He highlights the manufacturing sector’s rebound as a key factor in mitigating broader economic downturn risks.

Despite the general economic slowdown, Hogan observes that labor demand remains unexpectedly robust, differing from past economic cycles. However, he cautions that inflation pressures are still high, pointing out, “Input and output price indexes remain at levels suggesting CPI inflation is above the RBA’s target range.”

Full Australia PMI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.