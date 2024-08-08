Thu, Aug 08, 2024 @ 05:33 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsRBA's Bullock: Rate hikes still possible as inflation timeline extends

RBA’s Bullock: Rate hikes still possible as inflation timeline extends

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

RBA Governor Michele Bullock revealed in a speech today that the board “explicitly considered” another rate hike during Tuesday’s meeting. Although they decided to hold rates steady, Bullock stressed that RBA “will not hesitate” to hike if necessary.

Bullock highlighted two main points from the meeting. First, despite weak economic growth, the gap between aggregate demand and supply is “larger than previously thought,” leading to “persistent inflation.” Second, demand growth is expected to “pick up over the next year,” though there is significant uncertainty about this outlook.

Due to these factors, the Board’s inflation target timeline has been “pushed out”. “We don’t expect to be back in the 2–3 percent target range until the end of 2025 – over a year away,” Bullock stated. This delay prompted the board to consider another rate hike to ensure inflation continues to decline.

Ultimately, RBA decided to keep interest rates unchanged, believing this would balance their inflation and employment objectives. However, Bullock emphasized that the Board remains vigilant regarding upside inflation risks and “will not hesitate to raise rates if it needs to.”

Full speech of RBA’s Bullock here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.