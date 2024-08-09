China’s CPI rises to 0.5% in Jul, driven by surging food prices

China’s CPI rose by 0.5% yoy in July, up from June’s 0.2% yoy surpassing expectations of 0.4% yoy and marking the highest increase since February. This uptick was driven in part by a significant 20.4% yoy surge in pork prices, the highest since December 2022. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, saw a slower rise of 0.4% yoy, down from 0.6% yoy in June.

On a month-over-month basis, CPI rebounded with a 0.5% increase, reversing the -0.2% decline seen in June and exceeding expectation of 0.3% rise. The rise in food prices, driven by high temperatures and heavy rainfall in some regions, contributed significantly to this monthly growth, according to NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

Meanwhile, China’s PPI as unchanged at -0.8% yoy, slightly better than the expected -0.9%.