US NFP grows 143k, wages growth strong

US non-farm payroll job growth fell short of expectations but wage growth exceeding forecasts. Employers added 143k jobs, missing the 169k estimate and coming in below the 2024 monthly average of 166k. However, the downward surprise was offset by a significant upward revision to December’s number, which was adjusted from 256k to 307k.

Unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped from 4.1% to 4.0%. At the same time, the labor force participation rate ticked slightly higher to 62.6%, reinforcing signs of a still-active workforce. While the decline in headline job creation might signal a cooling labor market, the improvement in unemployment suggests that the slowdown is not yet severe.

The standout data point in the report was wage growth, with average hourly earnings surging 0.5% mom, surpassing the expected 0.3% mom increase. On an annual basis, wages rose 4.1% yoy, a sign that businesses are still competing for workers despite moderation in hiring.

