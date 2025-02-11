BoE’s Mann: Larger rate cut needed to send clear market signal

BoE MPC member Catherine Mann explained her unexpected vote for a 50bps rate cut last week. Speaking to the Financial Times, she emphasized that “Demand conditions are quite a bit weaker than has been the case”, prompting a reassessment of her stance on inflation risks.

She now sees inflationary pressures easing faster, with pricing trends aligning closely to 2% target in the year ahead. This marks a notable shift from her previously hawkish position, which had consistently supported maintaining restrictive monetary policy.

A key reason for her preference for a larger cut was the need to deliver a stronger signal to financial markets. She argued that a half-point move would help “cut through the noise” and provide clearer guidance on the need for looser financial conditions in the UK.

“To the extent that we can communicate what we think are the appropriate financial conditions for the UK economy, a larger move is a superior communication device,” she noted.

Mann’s stance aligns her with Swati Dhingra, the most dovish member of the MPC, who also advocated for a 50bps cut to 4.25% at last week’s meeting. The final decision was a more measured 25bps reduction to 4.50%.