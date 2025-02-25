Bitcoin breaches 90K, double top breakdown could trigger deep correction

Bitcoin’s selloff intensified today, plunging below the 90k mark and hitting its lowest level since November. The immediate catalyst appears to be last week’s massive hack of USD 1.5B worth of Ether from cryptoexchange Bybit—an incident researchers have labeled the biggest crypto heist on record.

Although Bybit has announced that it fully restored the stolen Ether, market sentiment remains firmly negative, as traders grow wary of systemic risks and question the exchange’s ability to prevent future breaches.

Technically, Bitcoin now hovers at a critical juncture. The key 89,127 support level is under heavy pressure, and decisive break there would complete a double top pattern (108368, 108571). Such a development would strongly indicate that a larger-scale correction is underway.

In the bearish scenario, Bitcoin could be entering a correction of the entire rally from 15,452 (2022 low). The correction could target 73,812 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 15,452 to 109,571 at 73,617) before completion.