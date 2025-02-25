ECB’s Nagel expects more rate cuts Amid encouraging price trends

German ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel indicated that incoming data suggests the central bank is on track to achieve its inflation target this year, opening the door for further rate cuts.

Speaking today, Nagel stated, “This would allow us on the Governing Council to lower the key interest rates further,” reinforcing expectations that ECB will continue its gradual easing cycle.

However, Nagel also cautioned against premature optimism, highlighting “persistently elevated core inflation and the undiminished strength of services inflation.”