Tue, Feb 25, 2025 @ 15:00 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB’s Nagel expects more rate cuts Amid encouraging price trends

ECB’s Nagel expects more rate cuts Amid encouraging price trends

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

German ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel indicated that incoming data suggests the central bank is on track to achieve its inflation target this year, opening the door for further rate cuts.

Speaking today, Nagel stated, “This would allow us on the Governing Council to lower the key interest rates further,” reinforcing expectations that ECB will continue its gradual easing cycle.

However, Nagel also cautioned against premature optimism, highlighting “persistently elevated core inflation and the undiminished strength of services inflation.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.