Gold gains as markets await Russia’s response to ceasefire proposal

Gold picked up momentum as investors closely monitor Kremlin’s response to the proposed ceasefire deal in Ukraine, as US officials head to Russia for negotiations.

Russia has yet to publicly endorse an immediate ceasefire, but has indicated that it is reviewing the plan, and a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is on the table.

However, Trump remains skeptical, stating that while he has received “positive messages” about the ceasefire, such reassurances “mean nothing” without concrete action from Putin.

Trump also warned that if Putin refuses to sign the deal, the US could take “financially very bad” actions against Russia, likely hinting at severe sanctions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier in the week that stronger Western financial and military support would follow should the ceasefire negotiations fail.

Technically, Gold’s near term rebound from 2832.41 extended higher today and focus is now on 2956.09 resistance. Decisive break there will resume the larger up trend to 3000 psychological, and possibly further to 61.8% projection of 2584.24 to 2956.09 from 2832.41 at 3062.21.

However, break of 2905.80 support should extend the corrective pattern from 2956.09 with another falling leg back to 2832.41 and possibly below.