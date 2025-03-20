BoE holds rates at 4.50%, Dhingra lone dissenter for a cut

BoE left the benchmark Bank Rate unchanged at 4.50%, in line with market expectations. Known dove Swati Dhingra once again dissenting, and voted in favor of a 25bps rate cut. However, Catherine Mann, who had previously voted for a 50bps cut, switched her stance and supported keeping rates on hold.

The accompanying statement emphasized a “gradual and careful approach” to rate cuts, reinforcing that BoE is not in a rush to ease policy despite some signs of economic softness.

BoE also highlighted growing global uncertainties, particularly surrounding intensified trade policy risks and geopolitical tensions. The committee acknowledged the impact of new US tariffs and retaliatory measures from some governments. Additionally, recent German fiscal reforms were noted.

While UK GDP growth has been “slightly stronger than expected”, business surveys continue to point to underlying weakness in employment intentions and broader economic activity. BoE expects CPI to rise to around 3.75% in Q3 2025, and to “fall back thereafter”. But policymakers remain cautious about potential persistent inflationary pressures.

Full BoE statement here.