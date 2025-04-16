Australia Westpac leading index falls as tariff shock starting to weigh

Australia’s Westpac Leading Index slipped from 0.9% to 0.6% in March. Westpac noted that the index has only just begun to reflect the escalating disruptions caused by US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff announcement on April 2.

While the immediate impact on Australia is seen as limited and manageable for now, “some further softening in the growth pulse looks likely in the months ahead”.

Westpac has revised down its growth forecast for Australia in 2025 to 1.9% from 2.2%, citing the accumulating downside risks.

Looking ahead to RBA’s May 19–20 meeting, Westpac expects the deteriorating global backdrop and clearer signs of inflation cooling will prompt a 25bps rate cut.

Moreover, the tone of the meeting is likely to pivot more decisively “away from lingering questions about inflation to downside risks to growth.” Such a shift would lay the groundwork for additional policy easing in the second half of the year.

Full Westpact leading index release here.