Fed’s Hammack: May too early for rate cut, eyes June for clearer data

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack told CNBC that it’s “too soon” to consider easing interest rates at the May 6-7 FOMC meeting. Emphasizing the need for patience, Hammack said she prefers to “take our time” and monitor how the economy evolves rather than acting prematurely.

While Hammack stressed an open-minded approach to every meeting, she suggested that clearer direction could emerge by June.

“If we have clear and convincing data by June, then I think you’ll see the committee move,” she said, noting that any decision would depend on whether the incoming information provides a strong signal on the appropriate policy path.