Japan’s CPI core jumps to 3.7% as rice prices more than double

Japan’s core consumer inflation (ex-fresh food) accelerated from 3.5% yoy to 3.7% yoy in May, beating expectations of 3.6% yoy and marking the fastest pace since January 2023. The gain was driven by soaring rice costs, which jumped over 100% amid supply shortages. The core-core inflation measure, excluding both fresh food and energy, also quickened to 3.3% yoy from 3.0% yoy, reflecting broadening price pressures.

While the headline CPI edged down slightly from 3.6% yoy to 3.5% yoy, underlying inflation trends continue to exceed BoJ’s 2% target, where they have remained since April 2022.

Also Service prices rose 1.4% yoy in May, up from 1.3% yoy in April, with dining and travel costs gaining momentum—an important sign for BoJ, which monitors this segment closely as a proxy for wage-driven inflation.