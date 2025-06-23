Australia PMIs improve modestly, support case for further RBA cuts

Australia’s private sector showed modest improvement in June, with the S&P Global PMI Composite rising from 50.5 to 51.2. PMI Services climbed from 50.6 to 51.3, while PMI manufacturing held steady at 51.0.

According to S&P Global’s Jingyi Pan, forward-looking indicators present a mixed picture. While output expectations remain positive, divergences between sectors were notable. New orders and future output softened more clearly in manufacturing, while services continued to gain traction. Weak external demand remains a concern, with export orders seeing their sharpest drop in nearly a year.

Combined with signs of easing inflation and slower employment growth, the PMI report supports the case for further rate cuts by RBA in the second half of 2025.

Full Australia PMI flash release here.