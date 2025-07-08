RBA skips July cut, prefers to wait a little more for clarity

RBA held its cash rate target at 3.85%, opting not to deliver the widely expected 25bps cut. The decision, passed by a 6-3 majority, reflected cautious optimism as the central bank noted more balanced inflation risks and a still-resilient labor market. However, the Board stopped short of declaring victory on inflation and flagged considerable uncertainty in the domestic and global outlook.

In its statement, RBA said it could afford to “wait for a little more information” to ensure inflation is sustainably heading toward its 2.5% target. The Board remains concerned about both demand and supply-side uncertainty, particularly in light of volatile global trade policy. RBA stressed that monetary policy remains “well-positioned” to respond quickly if conditions deteriorate.

RBA also issued a measured warning on the risks stemming from U.S. tariffs and global trade policy shifts, noting that while extreme outcomes may be avoided, the uncertainty itself could weigh on demand. Financial markets have rebounded on hopes of compromise, but the RBA highlighted the risk that firms and households could delay spending amid the policy fog.

