Tue, Apr 07, 2026 15:09 GMT
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    HomeLive CommentsRBNZ Preview: Hawkish Hold May Spark NZD/USD Bounce, Not Trend Reversal

    RBNZ Preview: Hawkish Hold May Spark NZD/USD Bounce, Not Trend Reversal

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to leave the Official Cash Rate unchanged at 2.25% in the upcoming Asian session, with consensus firmly aligned around a hold. NZD/USD may see a relief bounce if the RBNZ delivers a hawkish hold, but the broader downtrend is unlikely to reverse as weak domestic demand and global risks continue to cap upside.

    With the decision largely priced in, attention will turn to statement and the post meeting press conference, where tone—not action—will drive market reaction. The key issue is how the RBNZ interprets the current oil-driven inflation spike against a backdrop of softening domestic demand.

    This puts the central bank in a familiar dilemma: oil-driven inflation versus fragile growth. Headline inflation is hovering above the top of the 1–3% target band at 3.1%, but policymakers may choose to “look through” the shock if it is deemed temporary. However, any concern about second-round effects, particularly on wages and expectations, would tilt the stance more hawkish.

    At the same time, signs of economic fragility are building. GDP momentum has softened and unemployment is trending higher toward 5.4%. This leaves policymakers cautious about tightening prematurely, even as inflation pressures remain elevated.

    The outcome is likely to hinge on forward guidance. A hawkish hold, emphasizing sticky core inflation and leaving the door open for future hikes, could trigger a relief bounce in NZD/USD. A dovish hold, focused on spare capacity and weak demand, would likely reinforce downside pressure.

    Technically, NZD/USD, trading at around 0.5700, is still locked inside a year long consolidation pattern that started at 0.5484 (April 2025). It’s plausible that the consolidation pattern has completed with three waves to 0.6092 (January 2026). But the momentum of the subsequent fall doesn’t warrant range breakout yet.

    For the near term, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.5843) holds in case of recovery. Any downside acceleration ahead, and break of 0.5580 support will argue that the long term down trend is ready to resume through 0.5484.

    On the other hand, firm break of 55 D EMA will suggest that the consolidation pattern is indeed a five-wave triangle, and another bounce would be seen towards 0.6092 resistance before the consolidation finally completes.


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