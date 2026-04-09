Thu, Apr 09, 2026 10:23 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsBoJ’s Ueda: Negative Real Rates Sustain Investment, Warns of Fiscal Crowding-Out Risks

    BoJ’s Ueda: Negative Real Rates Sustain Investment, Warns of Fiscal Crowding-Out Risks

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized that monetary policy remains supportive, noting that real interest rates in Japan are still “clearly negative” and keeping financial conditions accommodative.

    At the same time, Ueda flagged a potential headwind from fiscal policy. He warned that increased government spending could drive up market interest rates, raising the risk of “crowding out” private sector investment. This reflects concern that fiscal expansion, while supportive in the short term, could complicate the broader policy mix.

    Despite these risks, Ueda struck a constructive tone on the outlook for investment. He highlighted that accommodative conditions are already feeding through to a “moderate uptrend” in capital expenditure, suggesting that negative real rates remain an effective transmission channel.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.