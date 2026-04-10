Japan PPI Accelerates to 2.6% in March as Import Costs Surge 7.9%

Japan’s producer prices picked up pace in March, with PPI rising from 2.1% yoy to 2.6% yoy, above expectations of 2.3% yoy. On a monthly basis, prices increased 0.8% following a revised 0.1% gain in February, reflecting renewed cost pressures at the wholesale level.

The rise was driven by higher prices for gasoline, chemical goods, and metal products, pointing to broad-based input cost increases. More notably, yen-based import prices surged 7.9% yoy after a revised 2.7% rise in February, highlighting the impact of currency weakness and elevated global commodity prices.

This combination points to rising upstream inflation risks. Sustained import-driven price increases could eventually filter into broader inflation, even as domestic demand conditions remain uneven.