Fri, Apr 10, 2026 05:25 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsJapan PPI Accelerates to 2.6% in March as Import Costs Surge 7.9%

    Japan PPI Accelerates to 2.6% in March as Import Costs Surge 7.9%

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Japan’s producer prices picked up pace in March, with PPI rising from 2.1% yoy to 2.6% yoy, above expectations of 2.3% yoy. On a monthly basis, prices increased 0.8% following a revised 0.1% gain in February, reflecting renewed cost pressures at the wholesale level.

    The rise was driven by higher prices for gasoline, chemical goods, and metal products, pointing to broad-based input cost increases. More notably, yen-based import prices surged 7.9% yoy after a revised 2.7% rise in February, highlighting the impact of currency weakness and elevated global commodity prices.

    This combination points to rising upstream inflation risks. Sustained import-driven price increases could eventually filter into broader inflation, even as domestic demand conditions remain uneven.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.