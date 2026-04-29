Australia CPI Jumps to 4.6% as Fuel Surge Drives Headline Higher, Core Inflation Steady

Australia’s inflation accelerated sharply in March, with headline CPI rising from 3.7% yoy to 4.6% yoy, the highest since September 2023, though slightly below expectations of 4.8% yoy. The surge was largely driven by energy costs.
The breakdown shows a clear divergence between goods and services. Goods inflation jumped from 3.5% yoy to 5.5% yoy, led by automotive fuel, which surged 24.2% yoy. By contrast, services inflation eased from 3.9% yoy to 3.6% yoy, pointing to softer underlying domestic price pressures.
On a monthly basis, CPI rose 1.1% mom, with transport costs up 9.2% as automotive fuel prices spiked 32.8%—the largest monthly increase since the series began in 2017.
Core inflation remains contained, with trimmed mean CPI unchanged at 3.3% yoy in both March and the first quarter. This suggests that while headline inflation is being pushed higher by external cost shocks, underlying inflation dynamics have yet to re-accelerate.
|Indicator (Mar)
|Previous
|Latest
|CPI (YoY)
|3.7%
|4.6%
|Trimmed Mean CPI (YoY)
|3.3%
|3.3%
|Goods Inflation (YoY)
|3.5%
|5.5%
|Services Inflation (YoY)
|3.9%
|3.6%
|Monthly CPI (MoM)
|—
|1.1%
|Transport (MoM)
|—
|9.2%
|Automotive Fuel (YoY)
|—
|24.2%
|Automotive Fuel (MoM)
|—
|32.8%