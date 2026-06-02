Australia Approves Stronger Wage Rise as RBA Monitors Second-Round Effects

Australia’s Fair Work Commission delivered a larger-than-last-year increase in minimum and award wages, lifting pay rates by 4.75% from July 1. The ruling directly affects around one-fifth of the workforce and will have the greatest impact on award-reliant industries including healthcare, retail, accommodation and food services, and labor hire. The increase marks an acceleration from the 3.50% rise awarded in 2025, although it remains below the 5.75% adjustment implemented in 2023.

For the RBA, the decision is unlikely to materially alter the near-term inflation outlook. Economists estimate the direct impact on wage growth will be modest, adding only around 0.1 percentage point to third-quarter Wage Price Index forecasts. At a time when economic growth is slowing and labor market conditions are gradually softening, the wage increase alone is unlikely to generate a meaningful new inflation impulse.

Nevertheless, policymakers will pay close attention to how businesses and employees respond. The risk is not the direct wage increase itself, but whether it influences broader wage-setting behavior across the economy. If the 4.75% rise becomes an informal benchmark for future pay negotiations, inflation expectations could prove more persistent than anticipated. While current economic conditions reduce the likelihood of a widespread wage-price spiral, the decision serves as a reminder that wage dynamics remain an important part of the RBA’s inflation assessment.