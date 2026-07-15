Fed’s Williams: Five Reasons Inflation Should Continue to Ease

Markets expecting another Federal Reserve rate hike found little support from New York Fed President John Williams, who argued that inflation has likely peaked and outlined five reasons why price pressures should continue easing without further policy tightening. “There are encouraging reasons to expect that inflation has peaked and should edge down in coming quarters,” Williams said, adding that he expects inflation to slow to around 3.25% by year-end before continuing “on a glide path toward our 2 percent goal in 2027 and land on target in 2028.”

Williams argued that the main drivers behind this year’s inflation surge are already beginning to fade. He said there should not be “significant additional impulse” from tariffs because expiring duties are largely being replaced rather than substantially expanded. On energy, Williams maintained that the oil-price spike has “likely peaked and will come down closer to levels seen before” the recent conflict, while AI-related investment should become less inflationary as supply catches up with demand and current “imbalances” gradually recede. He also emphasized that the labor market is “solid and stable” rather than overheating, and that longer-term inflation expectations remain “well anchored,” reducing the risk that temporary price shocks become embedded in broader inflation.

Taken together, Williams’ framework suggests the Federal Reserve has room to remain patient despite heightened geopolitical uncertainty. “The current stance of monetary policy is well positioned” to restore inflation to target, he said, arguing that restrictive policy can continue working without additional tightening for now. Whether that outlook proves correct will depend largely on whether higher oil prices persist as the US-Iran conflict evolves. If energy prices retreat as Williams expects, his case for continued disinflation strengthens considerably. If crude remains elevated or climbs further, markets may instead gravitate toward the more hawkish view.