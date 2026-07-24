Japan Core CPI Picks Up to 1.6% in June, but Underlying Inflation Remains Contained

Japan’s core consumer inflation accelerated in June, with the CPI excluding fresh food rising from 1.4% yoy to 1.6% yoy, matched expectations. Headline inflation also picked up from 1.5% yoy to 1.7% yoy. The figures point to firmer price pressures ahead of next week’s Bank of Japan policy meeting, though both measures remained below the central bank’s 2% target. Meanwhile, the core-core CPI, which strips out both fresh food and energy, eased from 1.8% yoy to 1.7% yoy, suggesting underlying inflation remained relatively contained despite the rebound in headline prices.

Food continued to be the main source of inflation. Prices excluding fresh food rose 3.1% from a year earlier, driven by higher raw material costs that lifted prices of processed foods such as bento meals and chocolates. By contrast, government subsidies aimed at cushioning households from higher fuel costs continued to suppress energy prices. Energy costs fell -0.1% yoy after declining -2.5% in May, with lower gasoline and electricity prices offsetting part of the upward pressure from global crude oil markets. Healthcare and household durable goods also contributed to the rise in consumer prices.

The June data are unlikely to alter expectations that the BoJ will keep its policy rate unchanged at next week’s meeting after raising it to 1.00% in June. Instead, attention will center on the Bank’s updated economic and inflation projections, particularly its assessment of the risks posed by rising oil prices and a weak Yen. With Brent crude at $100 and Japan heavily dependent on imported energy, today’s inflation figures suggest the recent pickup in price growth has yet to fully reflect the potential impact of higher energy costs should government subsidies be scaled back or global oil prices continue climbing.

Economic Data

Indicator Actual Expected Previous Headline CPI (Jun, y/y) +1.7% — +1.5% Core CPI ex-Fresh Food (Jun, y/y) +1.6% +1.6% +1.4% Core-Core CPI ex-Fresh Food & Energy (Jun, y/y) +1.7% — +1.8% Food ex-Fresh Food (Jun, y/y) +3.1% — +3.5% Energy Prices (Jun, y/y) -0.1% — -2.5% Gasoline Prices (Jun, y/y) -0.7% — — Electricity Prices (Jun, y/y) -1.7% — —

Key Takeaways