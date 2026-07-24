Japan Core CPI Picks Up to 1.6% in June, but Underlying Inflation Remains Contained

Japan’s core consumer inflation accelerated in June, with the CPI excluding fresh food rising from 1.4% yoy to 1.6% yoy, matched expectations. Headline inflation also picked up from 1.5% yoy to 1.7% yoy. The figures point to firmer price pressures ahead of next week’s Bank of Japan policy meeting, though both measures remained below the central bank’s 2% target. Meanwhile, the core-core CPI, which strips out both fresh food and energy, eased from 1.8% yoy to 1.7% yoy, suggesting underlying inflation remained relatively contained despite the rebound in headline prices.
Food continued to be the main source of inflation. Prices excluding fresh food rose 3.1% from a year earlier, driven by higher raw material costs that lifted prices of processed foods such as bento meals and chocolates. By contrast, government subsidies aimed at cushioning households from higher fuel costs continued to suppress energy prices. Energy costs fell -0.1% yoy after declining -2.5% in May, with lower gasoline and electricity prices offsetting part of the upward pressure from global crude oil markets. Healthcare and household durable goods also contributed to the rise in consumer prices.
The June data are unlikely to alter expectations that the BoJ will keep its policy rate unchanged at next week’s meeting after raising it to 1.00% in June. Instead, attention will center on the Bank’s updated economic and inflation projections, particularly its assessment of the risks posed by rising oil prices and a weak Yen. With Brent crude at $100 and Japan heavily dependent on imported energy, today’s inflation figures suggest the recent pickup in price growth has yet to fully reflect the potential impact of higher energy costs should government subsidies be scaled back or global oil prices continue climbing.
Economic Data
|Indicator
|Actual
|Expected
|Previous
|Headline CPI (Jun, y/y)
|+1.7%
|—
|+1.5%
|Core CPI ex-Fresh Food (Jun, y/y)
|+1.6%
|+1.6%
|+1.4%
|Core-Core CPI ex-Fresh Food & Energy (Jun, y/y)
|+1.7%
|—
|+1.8%
|Food ex-Fresh Food (Jun, y/y)
|+3.1%
|—
|+3.5%
|Energy Prices (Jun, y/y)
|-0.1%
|—
|-2.5%
|Gasoline Prices (Jun, y/y)
|-0.7%
|—
|—
|Electricity Prices (Jun, y/y)
|-1.7%
|—
|—
Key Takeaways
- Core inflation accelerated: CPI excluding fresh food rose from 1.4% to 1.6%, but stayed below BoJ’s 2% target for a fifth consecutive month.
- Headline inflation also picked up: Headline CPI increased from 1.5% to 1.7%, reflecting firmer food and other consumer prices.
- Underlying inflation softened slightly: Core-core CPI eased from 1.8% to 1.7%, suggesting broader domestic price pressures have not reaccelerated.
- Food remained main driver: Food excluding fresh items rose 3.1%, though inflation slowed from 3.5%, as higher raw material costs continued to lift processed-food prices.
- Energy subsidies limited upside: Energy prices fell only 0.1%, narrowing sharply from May’s 2.5% decline, but government support still restrained gasoline and electricity costs.
- Oil and Yen create upside risks: Brent near $100 and weak Yen could raise imported inflation later, particularly if government subsidies are reduced.
- BoJ likely to pause: Data should not alter expectations for rates to stay at 1.00% next week after June’s hike.
- Outlook Report matters more: Markets will focus on how BoJ incorporates Middle East supply disruptions, higher oil and Yen weakness into new inflation forecasts.