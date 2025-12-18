Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6591; (P) 0.6614; (R1) 0.6628; More...

AUD/USD’s fall from 0.6685 extends lower today. But for now, it’s seen as a near term corrective retreat, and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, firm break of 0.6706 will confirm resumption of whole rise from 0.5913. Next target is 61.8% projection of 0.5913 to 0.6706 from 0.6420 at 0.6910. However, sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 0.6561) will extend the corrective pattern from 0.6706 with another falling leg, and target 0.6420 support.

In the bigger picture, the break of multi-year falling trend line resistance suggests that rise from 0.5913 is possibly reversing whole down trend from 08006 (2021 high). Decisive break of 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.6713 will solidify this case, and bring further rally to 61.8% retracement at 0.7206. On the downside, however, firm break of 0.6420 support will suggest rejection by 0.6713 and retain medium term bearishness.