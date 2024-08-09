Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6480; (P) 1.6640; (R1) 1.6723; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral at this point. While deeper retreat cannot be ruled out, outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.6474 support holds. On the upside, above 1.6798 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.7180. Firm break there will resume larger up trend to 1.7715 fibonacci projection level next.

In the bigger picture, decisive break of 1.7062 resistance will confirm resumption of whole up trend from 1. 1.4281 (2022 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5996 at 1.7715. For now, further rally is expected as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.6355) support holds, even in case of deep retreat.