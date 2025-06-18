Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7674; (P) 1.7716; (R1) 1.7767; More…

No change in EUR/AUD’s outlook. Intraday bias stays neutral for consolidations below 1.7880 and further rally is expected with 1.7459 support intact. Above 1.7880 will target 61.8% retracement of 1.8554 to 1.7245 at 1.8054. Firm break there will pave the way to 1.8554. However, break of 1.7459 will dampen this bullish view and bring deeper decline back to 1.7245 low.

In the bigger picture, with 55 W MACD staying well below signal line, 1.8554 is likely a medium term top already. Price actions from there are seen as a corrective pattern only. While deeper pullback might be seen, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 (2022 low) to 1.8554 at 1.6922 to bring rebound. Up trend from 1.4281 is still expected to resume at a later stage.