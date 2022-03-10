<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0164; (P) 1.0218; (R1) 1.0313; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral first despite the strong rebound from 0.9970. As long as 1.0298 support turned resistance holds, larger decline from 1.1149 is still in favor to continue. On the downside, firm break of 0.9970 will target 161.8% projection of 1.0936 to 1.0298 from 1.0610 at 0.9578. However, sustained break of 1.0298 will bring stronger rebound towards 1.0610 structural resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 0.9650. In any case, break of 1.0505 support turned resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.