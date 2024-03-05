Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9568; (P) 0.9595; (R1) 0.9634; More…

EUR/CHF’s rally from 0.9252 is in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside for 161.8% projection of 0.9252 to 0.9471 from 0.9304 at 0.9658 next. On the downside, below 0.9553 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rise.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.9683 resistance holds, rebound from 0.9252 are seen as a corrective move only. Larger down trend is expected to resume through 0.9252 after the correction completes. However, firm break of 0.9683 and sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.9622) will argue that 0.9252 is already a medium term bottom. Stronger rise would then be seen 61.8% retracement of 1.0095 to 0.9252 at 0.9773 and above.