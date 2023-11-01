<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8686; (P) 0.8720; (R1) 0.8739; More….

EUR/GBP retreated sharply after edging higher to 0.8752 and intraday bias stays neutral first. In case of deeper retreat, downside should be contained by 55 D EMA (now at 0.8652). Firm break of 0.8752 will resume the whole rise from 0.8491, and target 100% projection of 0.8491 to 0.8704 from 0.8614 at 0.8827 next. However, sustained break of 55 D EMA will argue that whole rebound from 0.8491 has completed, and bring deeper fall to 0.8614 support.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) has completed with three down to to 0.8491. Rise from 0.8491 is seen as another leg inside that pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Further rally should be seen to 0.8977 resistance and above. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8614 support holds.