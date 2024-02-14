EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8491; (P) 0.8513; (R1) 0.8526; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral with current recovery. But further decline is expected as long as 0.8571 resistance holds. Current fall is seen as part of the larger down trend. Break of 0.8497 will target 0.8464 projection level.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.8764 is seen as another leg in the whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8713 resistance holds. Break of 0.8491 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8491 from 0.8764 at 0.8464.