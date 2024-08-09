Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8542; (P) 0.8583; (R1) 0.8607; More….

EUR/GBP’s break of 0.8561 support argues that a short term top was formed at 0.8624 already. Intraday bias is back on the downside for deeper pullback to 55 4H EMA (now at 0.8531). On the upside, though, break of 0.8624 will resume the rally from 0.8382 to 0.8643 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 0.8382 is strong, there is no confirmation of trend reversal yet. As long as 0.8643 resistance holds, down trend from 0.9267 could still resume through 0.8382 at a later stage. However, firm break of 0.8643 will indicate that such down trend has completed, and turn outlook bullish.