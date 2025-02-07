Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8317; (P) 0.8348; (R1) 0.8381; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains mildly on the upside for the moment. Rebound from 0.8290 would extend to 0.8472 resistance. Firm break there will resume the rebound from 0.8221. On the downside, break of 0.8290 will target a retest on 0.8221 low.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.8221, just ahead of 0.8201 key support (2022 low). Sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.8442) will pave the way to 0.8624 cluster zone (38.2% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8621), even just as a correction to the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). But still, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.8621/4 holds.