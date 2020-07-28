Daily Pivots: (S1) 123.40; (P) 123.65; (R1) 124.09; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral at this point. Further rally will remain in favor as long as 121.96 support holds. On the upside, firm break of 124.43 will resume the rise from 114.42 to 61.8% projection of 114.42 to 124.43 from 119.31 at 125.49. On the downside, however, break of 121.96 will turn bias to the downside for 119.31 support instead.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 137.49 (2018 high) could have completed at 114.42 already. Rise from 114.42 would target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 to 114.42 at 128.67 next. Sustained break there will pave the way to 137.59 (2018 high). This will remain the preferred case for now, as long as 55 day EMA (now at 120.80) holds. However, sustained break of 55 day EMA will revive medium term bearishness for another low below 114.42 at a later stage.