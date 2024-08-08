Daily Pivots: (S1) 158.15; (P) 159.80; (R1) 161.91; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays neutral at this point, and outlook remains bearish with 162.87 resistance intact. On the downside, below 157.71 minor support will turn bias back to the downside. Break of 154.40 will resume the fall from 175.41 to 153.15 support next. However, decisive break of 162.87 will confirm short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 175.41 medium term top should be correcting the whole rise from 114.42 (2020 low). Deeper fall could be seen as long as 55 W EMA (now at 161.79) holds. But strong support should emerge between 153.15 and 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to bring rebound (at least on first attempt). Meanwhile, sustained trading above 55 W EMA will argue that the range of the medium term corrective pattern has already been set.