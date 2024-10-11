Daily Pivots: (S1) 161.92; (P) 162.76; (R1) 163.35; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, firm break of 163.47/86 resistance will resume the rebound from 154.40 to 61.8% retracement of 175.41 to 154.40 at 167.38. On the downside, break of 158.09 will bring deeper fall back to 154.40/155.14 support zone instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should have been set between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high. However, decisive break of 152.11 would argue that deeper correction is underway.