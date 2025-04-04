Daily Pivots: (S1) 160.01; (P) 161.53; (R1) 162.96; More…

Range trading continues in EUR/JPY and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, above 164.16 will resume the rally from 154.77 to 164.89 resistance, and then 166.67. However, break of 158.87 support will bring deeper decline back to 154.77 support. Overall, sideway consolidation pattern from 154.40 is still extending.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.