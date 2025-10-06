Daily Pivots: (S1) 172.68; (P) 172.96; (R1) 173.50; More…

EUR/JPY’s up trend resumed by breaking through 175.41 key resistance. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Next near term target is 38.2% projection of 161.06 to 173.87 from 172.24 at 177.13. Firm break there will open the path to 61.8% projection at 180.15. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 172.24 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is resuming with break of 175.41 (2024 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. Outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 166.82) holds, even in case of deep pullback.