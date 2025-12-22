Daily Pivots: (S1) 183.01; (P) 183.88; (R1) 185.56; More…

EUR/JPY’s rally is in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside for 186.31 long term projection level next. On the downside, below 184.06 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But outlook will stay bullish as long as 181.98 resistance turned support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress and should target 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. Considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, upside could be capped by 186.31 on first attempt. Still, outlook will stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 170.83) holds, even in case of deep pullback. Sustained break of 186.31 will pave the way to 100% projection at 205.81 next.