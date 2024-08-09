Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0886; (P) 1.0915; (R1) 1.0949; More…..

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral first and outlook is unchanged. While deeper retreat cannot be ruled out, downside should be contained well above 1.0776 support. On the upside, above 1.0944 minor resistance will bring retest of 1.1007 first. Further break there will resume recent rally from 1.0665 to 100% projection of 1.0665 to 1.0947 from 1.0776 at 1.1056 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s still be in progress. Break of 1.1138 resistance will be the first signal that rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 (2023 high). However, break of 1.0776 support will extend the correction with another falling leg back towards 1.0447 support.