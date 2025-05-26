Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1303; (P) 1.1339; (R1) 1.1402; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the upside as rise from 1.1064 is in progress for retesting 1.1572. Decisive break there will resume larger up trend to 61.8% projection of 1.0176 to 1.1572 from 1.1064 at 1.1927. On the downside, below 1.1255 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0858) holds.