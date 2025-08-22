Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1584; (P) 1.1623; (R1) 1.1646; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains mildly on the downside as fall from 1.1729 is in progress. Deeper decline would be seen towards 1.1390 support as corrective pattern from 1.1829 extends. On the upside, above 1.1662 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1604 support holds.