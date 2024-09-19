Daily Pivots: (S1) 186.51; (P) 187.28; (R1) 188.74; More…

GBP/JPY’s break of 188.08 minor resistance suggest that fall from 193.45 has completed at 183.70 already. Rise from there is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 180.00. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 193.45 and possibly further to 61.8% retracement of 208.09 to 180.00 at 197.35.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09. However, decisive break of 175.94 will argue that deeper correction is underway.